Perseus Mining Refinances And Upsizes Debt Facility To US$400M
|Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners
|Citi and Nedbank Limited (acting through its Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Division)
|Mandated Lead Arrangers
|Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited; FirstRand Bank Limited (acting through its Rand Merchant Bank Division); JP Morgan (Australia); Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Isle of Man Branch); and Standard Chartered (Australia)
|Tenor
|3 years (plus option to extend for 2 years (1+1)
|Interest
|SOFR4 plus Margin based on Leverage ratio
|Financial Covenants
|Typical terms for a facility of this nature including Interest Cover Ratio and Net Leverage Ratio
|Hedging
|No minimum hedging requirements
This market announcement was authorised for release by Mr Craig Jones, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perseus Mining LimitedCAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption, development of a mine at Nyanzaga, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
| ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,351,230,319
Performance rights: 8,654,248
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
| DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director
| CONTACTS:
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment