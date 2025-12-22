Alps Machine Welcomes Sudanese Client For Factory Acceptance Of Two 6000BPH Mineral Water Filling Machines

MENAFN - GetNews) Demonstrating Global Manufacturing Strength and Forward-Looking Brand Strategy.

Zhangjiagang, China - Alps Machine, a leading manufacturer of beverage filling and packaging solutions, recently welcomed a major customer from Sudan for on-site inspection and acceptance of two 6000BPH Automatic Mineral Water Filling Machines. The successful visit once again reflects the company's growing reputation in the global beverage equipment industry and its commitment to delivering high-quality turnkey solutions.

Founded in 2011 in the port city of Zhangjiagang, Alps Machine has developed into a modern manufacturing enterprise with a 15,000m2 plant area, including 12,000m2 of standard workshops, and a strong technical team comprising 20+ R&D engineers and 60+ manufacturing specialists. Over the years, the company has consistently focused on the R&D and production of water, beverage, and packaging machinery, forming a competitive product portfolio that includes water treatment systems, mineral water filling machines, CSD and juice production lines, 5-gallon lines, PET blowing machines, injection molding machines, and more.







Providing Value Beyond Machinery - Turnkey Solutions for Global Beverage Producers

During the Sudan customer's visit, Alps Machine showcased not only the stability and performance of the 6000BPH automatic mineral water filling machine, but also its capability in delivering comprehensive project solutions. From workshop planning, equipment layout, and utility (water, gas, electricity) design to labeling and bottle design, Alps Machine positions itself as a full-process partner rather than just an equipment supplier.

This strategic approach reflects the company's mission:“To ensure every customer's plant operates efficiently and help them succeed in their market.”







Product Highlights: 6000BPH Automatic Mineral Water Filling Machine

The model inspected by the Sudan client integrates bottle washing, filling, and capping into a single unit, enabling a fully automatic, highly efficient production process. Key features include:



Advanced filling valve technology ensuring faster, more stable filling

Famous-brand PLC control system for automated operation

Simple adjustment for multiple bottle sizes ranging from 250ml to 2000ml Reliable capacity of 6000–8000 bottles per hour

The machine is widely recognized as a preferred solution for water production plants seeking high efficiency, hygiene, and automation.







Strengthening International Partnerships and Global Brand Influence

The Sudan customer's successful inspection marks another milestone in Alps Machine's expansion into Africa and the global market. As the demand for bottled water continues to rise across emerging regions, Alps Machine aims to deepen cooperation with international beverage brands by offering reliable technology, stable supply capacity, and long-term project support.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to uphold its values of innovation, quality, and service, focusing on building a globally trusted brand in beverage machinery manufacturing.

Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd to advanced engineering, turnkey excellence, and global market success.