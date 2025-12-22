The Quiet Return Of Hands-On Creativity In A Digital World

In this digital world, the modern human lifestyle is totally dependent on technology. From studies to earning a livelihood, everything relies on digital devices. In this technological dominance, hands-on creativity is still prevailing in the world.

Art lovers have used technological advancements to safeguard their art culture. Whether it's through social media or online art education, art professionals have continued to play their vital role in keeping art & creativity alive in the modern world. Here are some methods the art professionals have used to make the return of hands-on creativity possible-

Art Schools Restrict Use of Smart Phones In School

Many art schools have restricted the use of smartphones and laptops to preserve the integrity of traditional art forms. Perhaps due to the demands of the modern lifestyle, people need modern solutions to run an organisation, but art & creativity are something that is attached to emotion and skill. To promote the true meaning of art, minimising the use of smart devices is one of the good steps.

Policy Recommends Age Limits on Mobile Phone Use

This is the right step towards a quiet return of hands-on creativity in a digital world. To achieve a digitalized economy, many countries are working hard. But for the healthy growth and development of kids, many countries are supporting the policy of setting up age limits on mobile phone usage.

This policy may take too much time, as suddenly eliminating smart devices may disturb the educational flow and studies. So, there is a need for proper tenure and steps to create a full-fledged policy on setting up age limits on mobile phone use.

If up to a certain age, kids are not familiar with smartphones, they can explore hands-on skills like art, sculpting, the abacus, writing, painting, studies, and much more. Smartphones make the human brain stuck in the glow of social media entertainment. This policy can help parents in the healthy growth and development of their children's brain.

Paint by Numbers- Beginner-Friendly Unique Guided Painting Method

Palmer Paint Company, Michigan, USA, had created history with the launch of the premium line of their first Paint by Numbers brand, The Craft Master.

This beginner-friendly guided painting method is very useful in this modern lifestyle, as people are forgetting to slow down and breathe calmly.

This painting by numbers kit helps them steal some moments away from stress, along with creativity.

In fact, the influence of social media has boosted the demand for paint by numbers kits among youth, as now people are getting gaga over the personalized version of paint by numbers.

This hands-on artwork plays a major role in improving the mental wellness of people, as the repetitive motion of painting on canvas, according to the reference sheet, makes their brains more active and healthy.

Digitalization is necessary for the growth of the economy, but for a healthy and sound brain, humans should make their own rules. It's their duty to take care of their health. No one else can be responsible for their health and wellness. Whether you limit your sugar intake or spend your weekends with paint by numbers, small steps can create a big impact in your lifestyle.