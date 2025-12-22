Does The US Government Know If I Have A Second Passport?

MENAFN - GetNews)



Thinking about getting dual citizenship as a US citizen? Maybe you want to honor your parents' roots, have a backup plan for the future, or simply enjoy the freedom of traveling with another passport. Dual citizenship is legal in many countries and opens the door to valuable rights and opportunities. Nations like Canada, the UK, and France have millions of people who hold more than one passport, enjoying equal rights and responsibilities in each. So why do some US citizens hesitate when it comes to applying for dual citizenship through their parents? Let's break down the most common concerns and benefits.

Common concerns.

Security Clearance for Federal Jobs People who aspire to work in the US State Department are often discouraged from applying for such jobs if they plan to obtain dual citizenship, mainly because certain positions don't permit it. However, there are testimonies of US citizens with secret-level clearance who work for defense contractors. This is often possible under special circumstances and if the other citizenship is from an allied country.

The State Department evaluates each case individually, considering factors such as the nature of the job, the country of dual citizenship, and the applicant's personal and family background. Keep in mind that if you don't plan to work in national security fields or high-ranking military positions, having dual citizenship should not be a concern.

Fear of Persecution It is essential to recognize that dual citizenship means you are registered in the databases of two countries as a national. Your US citizenship is a matter between the United States and you. Your Mexican citizenship is a matter between the Mexican Republic and you. Each country manages its databases separately; therefore, your information is not exchanged between them. (Unless you belong to an international crime organization, the US does not care if you are a dual citizen.)

Benefits of dual citizenship.

Plan B Among the benefits of dual citizenship, having a plan B is at the top of the list. 2025 has been a year of political uncertainty and tension among nations worldwide-characterized by volatility and unpredictability. Having dual citizenship grants you more options for residency in case of a national crisis.

According to Professor Peter J. Spiro (Henley Mobility Report, 2022),“No matter where you come from, dual citizenship now has insurance value. It is likely to be claimed by an increasing proportion of eligible individuals, and not just among those holding lower-ranked passports.”

Access to Two Different Health Care Systems It's no secret that the US health care system is unaffordable for many people. Obtaining dual citizenship might work as a shield against possible bankruptcy due to medical treatment debt. Remember, you can access the same benefits as any other Mexican citizen once you are registered as a Mexican born abroad.

Legal Protection AbroadHaving Mexican dual citizenship means having legal protection in countries where the US doesn't have embassies or strong diplomatic relationships. In the event of natural disasters, medical emergencies, or political targeting, having dual citizenship is the perfect way to broaden the number of governments that can protect you.

Tips for US dual citizens

Entry and Exit of the US

Always use your US passport when entering the United States. Although dual citizenship is allowed and respected, registering your entry into the country might be complicated if you use a different passport. Keep in mind that the USA requires a visa for many countries, and if you attempt to enter with one of those countries' passports, your entry can be denied.

Taxes in Both Countries

As a dual citizen, you have tax responsibilities in each country. Fortunately, if you apply for Mexican dual citizenship, you can avoid double taxation thanks to the tax treaty between both countries.

Where to Get Mexican Dual Citizenship

DNEXPRESS is a law firm that helps you obtain Mexican dual citizenship from the comfort of your own home. We handle every aspect of the process, from the apostille of your documents to scheduling your passport appointment at your nearest consulate.

The case review is completely free, and you can schedule a virtual or in-person consultation at your convenience. We have two offices in Mexico and two in the US. Even if you don't live in California, we can assist you virtually. Doble Nacionalidad Express is here for you, whether your case was rejected at the consulate, your documents are damaged, or you don't have access to your parents' birth certificates.