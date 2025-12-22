Simran Sodhi, MS, MA, Publishes Definitive Guide For Small Business Success Continues Impact As Healthcare And Non-Profit Leader In Naperville

MENAFN - GetNews)Simran Sodhi, a highly accomplished leader, author, and established figure in the Naperville non-profit sector since 2019, releases her book, Successful Program Management in Small Businesses: Essential Strategies, Tools & Techniques to Streamline Success. The book solidifies her expertise in translating complex organizational strategies into actionable blueprints for small business growth and non-profit management.

Sodhi's journey is marked by an exceptional blend of academic rigor and practical leadership in management. As an immigrant from Delhi, India, she earned two master's degrees in the U.S.-a testament to her dedication and high skill level. She holds an MS in Global Communications from Loyola University of Chicago, an M.A. in English Literature, and is currently completing her Master of Business Administration, which provides her with a unique perspective that combines sharp business acumen with strong communication and organizational leadership skills.

Bridging Small Business Strategy and Healthcare Excellence

Sodhi currently serves as the senior Project Manager at Pulse Urgent Care & Vein Center in Naperville, IL. In this role, she applies the very principles outlined in her new book to oversee operations and patient experience initiatives.

“In a healthcare setting, administrative and operational efficiency directly impacts the quality of patient care. The strategies I discuss in the book are the same ones I use every day to ensure Pulse Urgent Care & Vein Center provides the best experience possible,” says Sodhi.

At Pulse, she has supported programs such as free vein screenings and initiatives that bring high-quality services to the community. Yet, she is quick to emphasize that her most significant contribution lies in building sustainable systems-because when operations are strong, care delivery becomes stronger too.

Her efforts are specifically aimed at:

. Streamlining workflows to reduce administrative burden.

. Enhancing team collaboration for a cohesive and high-performing staff.

. Improving the overall quality of patient care and administrative efficiency.

A Commitment to Local Non-Profit Leadership

Beyond her professional role, Simran Sodhi has been an established leader in the non-profit sector in Naperville since 2019, making significant contributions to the local community, including Science of Spirituality, an ECOSOC-recognized organization based in Lisle, IL. This background further underscores her commitment to organizational health and effective management, extending beyond the corporate sphere.

Successful Program Management in Small Businesses provides practical guidance for small business owners and managers seeking to implement robust program management frameworks without the extensive resources of a large corporation. The book is available for purchase now on Amazon (Link)

About Simran Sodhi, M.S., M.A.

Simran Sodhi is a highly skilled leader and author with a background that spans healthcare operations, project management, and nonprofit leadership. An immigrant from Delhi, India, she holds multiple advanced degrees from U.S. institutions. She is a senior Project Manager at Pulse Urgent Care & Vein Center in Naperville, IL, and the author of Successful Program Management in Small Businesses: Essential Strategies, Tools & Techniques to Streamline Success. She has been a respected non-profit leader in Naperville since 2019.