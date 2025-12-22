ZIM Stock Jumps 10% After Hours As Board Confirms Competing Buyout Proposals And Rejects CEO-Linked Offer



The strategic review has reached advanced stages with multiple value-creation paths under consideration.

ZIM's board rejected a management-linked bid, citing insufficient valuation. Analyst actions and governance clarity have heightened focus on strategic outcomes.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) rose about 10% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company said its board has received competitive proposals from multiple strategic parties to acquire all outstanding shares as part of an ongoing strategic review.

Strategic Review In Advanced Stages

In an investor update, ZIM said its board is evaluating the proposals with a focus on delivering“significant value” to shareholders. The company added that it also reviewed a revised proposal from an entity owned by CEO Eli Glickman and investor Rami Ungar, but concluded the offer significantly undervalued the company and formally declined it.

ZIM said the strategic review, which has been under way for several months and is now in advanced stages, includes a range of potential value-creation options such as a full sale of the company, capital allocation measures, and possible return-of-capital opportunities.

Proxy Support And Analyst Calls Highlight Optionality

The update follows a series of developments that have kept investors focused on ZIM's strategic optionality. Last week, Fearnley Securities upgraded ZIM to 'Hold' from 'Sell,' citing optionality tied to the strategic review, while Barclays raised its price target to $13.7 while maintaining an 'Underweight' rating.

ZIM has also recently resolved governance uncertainty ahead of its Dec. 26 annual meeting. The company reached an agreement with a shareholder group to withdraw a proxy contest and present a unified slate of directors, a move that drew support from proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, both of which recommended shareholders vote in favor of ZIM's board nominees.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume.

ZIM sentiment and message volume as of December 22| Source: Stocktwits

One user speculated,“Glickman offered probably $23-25.”

Another user said the recent enthusiasm could fade ahead of Christmas, but added that if it doesn't, short sellers may come under increasing pressure.

ZIM's stock has risen 3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.