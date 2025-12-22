Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying As BTC Hits $90K And Cash Reserves Grow

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor's company, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ), paused its weekly Bitcoin acquisition for the first time in December. Despite Bitcoin surging past $90,000 amid bullish sentiment, the firm did not add any BTC between December 15 and 21. Meanwhile, Strategy strengthened its financial position by increasing its U.S. dollar reserves to over $2.19 billion.

Strategy Did Not Purchase Bitcoin This Week

According to an SEC filing, Strategy made no Bitcoin purchases during the reported period. The company still holds 671,268 BTC, acquired for $50.33 billion at an average of $74,972 per coin. Although the buying pause was unexpected, the company remains firmly positioned in the crypto space.

Over the past two weeks, Strategy completed two large BTC purchases of nearly $1 billion each. The latest of those involved the acquisition of 10,645 BTC for $980.3 million. However, this week's break in purchasing comes even as broader market sentiment points toward a year-end rally.

The company did not explain the pause, but market conditions may have influenced the decision. Bitcoin 's current price rise has led some firms to observe rather than act. Strategy's previous aggressive purchasing suggests this pause may be temporary and tactical.

Strategy Builds USD Reserve Through Stock Sale

Alongside halting BTC buys, the Strategy focused on increasing liquidity through a strategic stock sale. The firm raised $748 million by selling more than 4.5 million MSTR shares. These proceeds raised its total cash reserve to $2.19 billion, up from $1.44 billion earlier this month.

This reserve ensures the Strategy avoids selling Bitcoin to meet financial obligations. It also stabilizes the company's cash flow while the market experiences increased volatility. With a large BTC position already secured, Strategy now appears focused on maintaining liquidity and risk management.

The company confirmed that adjustments to the reserve remain at its full discretion. It will evaluate market shifts, liquidity requirements, and operational needs before making any further reserve changes. This approach reflects a balanced shift from aggressive buying to financial preservation.

MSTR Stock Climbs Despite Pause in BTC Buys

Despite the lack of Bitcoin purchases, Strategy's stock, MSTR, showed strength in the market. TradingView data showed the stock at $167, rising nearly 2% from the previous week's close of $164. This rise reflects continued confidence in Strategy's crypto-centric business model.

The broader crypto market has remained bullish, with Bitcoin climbing above $90,000. Analysts point to optimistic sentiment as options traders position themselves for a Santa rally. BTC 's price action supports the view that the current bull cycle remains intact.

While the stock gains may reflect the crypto surge, the company's financial moves also played a role. The dollar reserve strategy may have reassured stakeholders concerned about forced BTC sales. The market's positive response suggests approval of the Strategy's cautious, calculated adjustments.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.