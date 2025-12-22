Ethzilla Sells $74.5M In Ether To Repay Debt - SEC Filing Reveals

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Treasury Adjustments Amid Market Downturn

EthZilla, a crypto treasury management firm formerly known as 180 Life Sciences Corp, has sold a significant portion of its Ether holdings to address financial obligations during a challenging market environment. The company's recent disclosure highlights strategic asset reallocation as cryptocurrencies experience increased volatility and price corrections.



EthZilla sold approximately 24,291 ETH for $74.5 million, averaging around $3,068.69 per token.

The sale reduces the company's Ethereum holdings to roughly 69,800 ETH as of late Friday.

Proceeds are earmarked primarily for redeeming outstanding senior secured convertible notes. EthZilla shifted from biotech to crypto-focused investments following a rebranding in late July, after its shares declined over 99.9% since 2020.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $ETH

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The sale reflects liquidity constraints and a response to declining asset values amid broader market pressures.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The market remains volatile, and assets are being repositioned for liquidity rather than new positions.

Recent developments indicate that treasury management entities are actively adjusting their crypto holdings amidst a broader market correction. Data from CoinGecko reveals that approximately 27 publicly listed companies collectively hold around 6 million ETH, accounting for about 5% of the circulating supply. This mirrors the trend seen with Bitcoin holdings, where over 190 companies hold substantial amounts, exceeding 5% of the circulating supply. Such shifts underline the evolving approach of corporate treasuries toward digital assets, especially during downturns when liquidity preservation becomes critical.

In October, some firms began liquidating assets to fund share buybacks or reduce debt. FG Nexus, for instance, sold part of its Ethereum holdings to facilitate a share repurchase program, liquidating nearly 11,000 ETH and using proceeds to buy back approximately 3.4 million shares at an average price of $3.45. Similarly, Sequans Communications redeemed half of its convertible debt through Bitcoin sales, reducing its holdings from over 3,200 BTC to 2,264 BTC, while lowering its total debt.

Most recently, Strategy, the pioneering public company with a Bitcoin treasury strategy, sold 4.535 million shares of its stock, raising over $747 million to bolster cash reserves amid ongoing crypto market uncertainty. This pattern of asset sales and treasury management reflects cautiousness among institutional investors and corporate entities as digital assets face downward pressure from macroeconomic factors and market sentiment shifts.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.