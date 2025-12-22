Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary For November 2025


2025-12-22 04:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for November 2025, which provides information on Freddie Mac's mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.

