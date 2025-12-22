Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Operations For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.8 Million For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


2025-12-22 04:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE) (Pink Sheets: (“AOG” or the“Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million, or $60.56 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $3.4 million, or $73.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2025 was $1,209.44, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $969.27 at September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.5 million from $13.7 million a year ago to $12.2 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.2 million from $5.0 million to $5.2 million and gross written premiums increased $12.8 million, moving from $232.6 million to $245.4 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 57.4% to 56.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.6 million from $2.5 million to $3.1 million due to a $0.6 million return of funding collateral in the prior year quarter.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. In the 3rd quarter of 2025 the Company reduced the outstanding principal balances in its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $3.0 million and $0.7 million respectively for a total debt reduction of $3.7 million, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $17.1 million as of September 30, 2025. Additionally, The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $1.3 million in 4th quarter of 2025, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $15.8 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services in the United States. More information can be found at .

American Overseas Group Limited

...

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 154,810 $ 143,633
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,036 -
Cash and cash equivalents 47,865 46,600
Restricted cash 3,406 4,861
Accrued investment income 1,223 1,029
Premiums receivable 221,841 211,771
Deferred insurance premiums 309,526 267,765
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 446,578 413,541
Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,161 10,215
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 7,599 3,972
Total Assets $ 1,241,895 $ 1,141,237
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 432,543 $ 421,018
Deferred commission income 7,140 7,154
Unearned premiums 321,574 281,176
Ceded premium payable 240,930 209,033
Payable to general agents 425 276
Funds withheld 135,275 126,839
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,956 26,256
Notes payable 17,083 20,771
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 531 578
Deferred tax liability 3,320 1,956
Total Liabilities 1,185,077 1,095,357
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,234 ) (3,561 )
Retained deficit (134,825 ) (144,436 )
Total Shareholders' Equity 56,818 45,880
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,241,895 $ 1,141,237
See Notes to September 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenues
Net premiums earned $ 12,214 $ 13,716 $ 38,350 $ 37,266
Fee income 5,202 5,023 17,005 16,093
Net investment income 543 421 1,505 918
Net realized gains on investments (1 ) 42 (7 ) 47
Other income 66 22 117 59
Total revenues 18,024 19,224 56,970 54,383
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 6,889 7,877 21,396 22,207
Acquisition expenses 3,887 4,030 12,012 11,182
Operating expenses 3,062 2,462 9,477 8,680
Interest expense 532 578 1,688 1,734
Total expenses 14,370 14,947 44,573 43,803
Pre-tax net profit (loss) $ 3,654 $ 4,277 $ 12,397 $ 10,580
Income tax (expense) (809 ) (828 ) (2,786 ) (2,293 )
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 2,845 3,449 9,611 8,287
Net profit (loss) per common share:
Basic $ 60.56 $ 73.42 $ 204.58 $ 176.39
Diluted 60.56 73.42 204.58 176.39
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
See Notes to September 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at

