Results Of Operations For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.8 Million For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.5 million from $13.7 million a year ago to $12.2 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.2 million from $5.0 million to $5.2 million and gross written premiums increased $12.8 million, moving from $232.6 million to $245.4 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 57.4% to 56.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.6 million from $2.5 million to $3.1 million due to a $0.6 million return of funding collateral in the prior year quarter.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. In the 3rd quarter of 2025 the Company reduced the outstanding principal balances in its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $3.0 million and $0.7 million respectively for a total debt reduction of $3.7 million, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $17.1 million as of September 30, 2025. Additionally, The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $1.3 million in 4th quarter of 2025, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $15.8 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services in the United States. More information can be found at .

American Overseas Group Limited

