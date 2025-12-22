Results Of Operations For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.8 Million For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|American Overseas Group Limited
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|As at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
| (dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
|$
|154,810
|$
|143,633
|Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value
|1,036
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|47,865
|46,600
|Restricted cash
|3,406
|4,861
|Accrued investment income
|1,223
|1,029
|Premiums receivable
|221,841
|211,771
|Deferred insurance premiums
|309,526
|267,765
|Reinsurance balances receivable, net
|446,578
|413,541
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|10,161
|10,215
|Intangible assets
|4,800
|4,800
|Goodwill
|33,050
|33,050
|Other assets
|7,599
|3,972
|Total Assets
|$
|1,241,895
|$
|1,141,237
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities:
|Loss and loss expense reserve
|$
|432,543
|$
|421,018
|Deferred commission income
|7,140
|7,154
|Unearned premiums
|321,574
|281,176
|Ceded premium payable
|240,930
|209,033
|Payable to general agents
|425
|276
|Funds withheld
|135,275
|126,839
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|25,956
|26,256
|Notes payable
|17,083
|20,771
|Non-owned interest in VIE
|300
|300
|Interest payable
|531
|578
|Deferred tax liability
|3,320
|1,956
|Total Liabilities
|1,185,077
|1,095,357
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common shares
|4,698
|4,698
|Additional paid-in capital
|189,179
|189,179
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(2,234
|)
|(3,561
|)
|Retained deficit
|(134,825
|)
|(144,436
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|56,818
|45,880
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|1,241,895
|$
|1,141,237
See Notes to September 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements
|American Overseas Group Limited
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Net premiums earned
|$
|12,214
|$
|13,716
|$
|38,350
|$
|37,266
|Fee income
|5,202
|5,023
|17,005
|16,093
|Net investment income
|543
|421
|1,505
|918
|Net realized gains on investments
|(1
|)
|42
|(7
|)
|47
|Other income
|66
|22
|117
|59
|Total revenues
|18,024
|19,224
|56,970
|54,383
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|6,889
|7,877
|21,396
|22,207
|Acquisition expenses
|3,887
|4,030
|12,012
|11,182
|Operating expenses
|3,062
|2,462
|9,477
|8,680
|Interest expense
|532
|578
|1,688
|1,734
|Total expenses
|14,370
|14,947
|44,573
|43,803
|Pre-tax net profit (loss)
|$
|3,654
|$
|4,277
|$
|12,397
|$
|10,580
|Income tax (expense)
|(809
|)
|(828
|)
|(2,786
|)
|(2,293
|)
|Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders
|2,845
|3,449
|9,611
|8,287
|Net profit (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|60.56
|$
|73.42
|$
|204.58
|$
|176.39
|Diluted
|60.56
|73.42
|204.58
|176.39
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
|Diluted
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
See Notes to September 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements
