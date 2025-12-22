Apollomics Reports First Half 2025 Financial Results
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(All amounts in thousands of $)
| As of June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
| As of
December 31, 2024
|Non-current assets
|Plant and equipment, net
|$
|10
|$
|92
|Right-of-use assets
|670
|927
|Intangible assets, net
|228
|1,737
|Rental deposits
|82
|75
|Total non-current assets
|990
|2,831
|Current assets
|Deposits, prepayments and deferred expenses
|835
|501
|Accounts receivable
|7,200
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,094
|9,766
|Total current assets
|10,129
|10,267
|Total assets
|11,119
|13,098
|Current liabilities
|Other payables and accruals
|10,269
|7,166
|Lease liabilities, current portion
|203
|233
|Total current liabilities
|10,472
|7,399
|Net current (liabilities) assets
|(343
|)
|2,868
|Total assets less current liabilities
|647
|5,699
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities, non-current portion
|541
|733
|Warrant liabilities at fair value through profit and loss (“FVTPL”)
|486
|102
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,018
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|5,045
|835
|Net (liabilities) assets
|(4,398
|)
|4,864
|Equity
|Share capital
|11
|11
|Share premium
|666,528
|666,528
|Reserves
|42,422
|39,148
|Accumulated deficits
|(713,359
|)
|(700,823
|)
|Total (deficit) equity
|$
|(4,398
|)
|$
|4,864
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(All amounts in thousands of $, except for per share data)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|8,500
|$
|-
|Other income
|83
|1,737
|Foreign exchange losses
|(77
|)
|(2
|)
|Fair value change of financial assets at FVTPL
|-
|198
|Fair value change of financial liabilities at FVTPL
|(384
|)
|164
|Research and development expenses
|(4,620
|)
|(16,926
|)
|Administrative expenses
|(14,488
|)
|(10,153
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|(1,500
|)
|(10,000
|)
|Finance costs
|(35
|)
|(134
|)
|Other expense
|(14
|)
|(90
|)
|Loss before taxation
|(12,535
|)
|(35,206
|)
|Income tax expenses
|(1
|)
|0
| Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period, net of taxation,
attributable to owners of the Company
|$
|(12,536
|)
|$
|(35,206
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic loss per common share
|$
|(11.37
|)
|$
|(37.53
|)
|Diluted loss per common share
|$
|(11.37
|)
|$
|(37.53
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic and Diluted
|1,103
|938
