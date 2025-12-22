One Liberty Properties Completes Purchase Of A Six Building Multi-Tenant Industrial Property For $53.5 Million

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership of industrial properties, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 397,440 square foot, six building, multi-tenant industrial property located in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, for $53.5 million. The portfolio is 93% leased to 16 tenants, anchored by Amazon, Linde Gas, a Fortune Global 2000 multinational chemical company, The Macomb Group, and Safelite Fulfillment. The aggregate annual base rent is approximately $3.4 million, with annual contractual rent bumps ranging from 2% to 3% and the potential for additional rent growth as vacancies are filled and mark-to-market upside as leases expire. The weighted average remaining lease term is 3.3 years.

The acquisition was financed with cash and a seven-year $32.4 million mortgage bearing an interest rate of 5.45%, with the first five years interest-only, followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty stated,“This acquisition delivers immediate critical mass in a high-performing and high barrier to entry submarket within the Pittsburgh MSA. The properties add a diverse roster of high-quality industrial tenants and creates operational efficiencies beyond what smaller piecemeal acquisitions can accomplish. The over $188 million of transactions completed in 2025 represents over five times our average annual acquisition pace from the prior five years, reflecting a meaningful inflection point in the execution of our industrial-focused transformation strategy.”

About One Liberty Properties

The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties.

