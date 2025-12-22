403
All 50 States Coloring & Activity Book Collector Set, 36 Pages Per State, Released By Coloringbook
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook® releases a complete set of 50 States Coloring & Activity Books containing 1800 pages, representing 36 pages per State. "Teachers, parents, and educators have been looking for a complete set of 50 State coloring books in a full unit. We created a complete line of books, one for each state, calling it the "Encyclopedia of States," coloring and activity books," says Publisher N. Wayne Bell. Available on Amazon, AbeBooks, Walmart, ColoringBook, and outlets everywhere. All books were designed by the company, whose principal office is in St. Louis, MO. As a manufacturer, they keep pricing reasonable: the entire set is $149.50, including a complete book for each of the 50 states.
Students can explore America state by state with this comprehensive "All 50 States Coloring Book Set". Each state has its own dedicated 36-page book, totaling 1800+ pages, complete with state history, flag, capital, interesting facts, and maps. These educational books feature state songs, mottos, animals, flora and fauna, and famous citizens, making them perfect for learning while coloring. "With full color 80# glossy covers and 60# text inside pages, good coloring paper for markers, crayons, pencils, pens, 1800+pages total. "Our mission is to provide parents and teachers, educators in schools, churches, homeschoolers, with the ability to visit all 50 states in a full volume set," continued Bell.
The Really Big Coloring Books® company also serves as a wholesaler and distributor for Crayola® brand crayons; wholesale prices go with the 50-volume set upon request. The Encyclopedia of States Coloring and Activity Book Set features all 50 states, with each state represented in its own 36-page book, totaling more than 1,800 pages. This set will entertain and educate as children learn about their own State and the USA.
Designed by teachers, parents, and librarians, each book includes games, activities, and U.S. map-matching exercises. This collector set is ideal for educators, parents, homeschooling families, and both private and public schools. Every state from Alabama to Wyoming is included, with each book assigned its own ISBN and registered with the Library of Congress. Perfect for ages six and up, these books make learning about our nation's geography and heritage engaging and interactive. A set of 50 State coloring books in one unit, a line of books with one for each state, celebrating America's 250th Birthday, calling it the Encyclopedia of States coloring and activity books.
The Encyclopedia of States Coloring & Activity Book Set includes all 50 States and celebrates America's 250th Birthday, featuring quality, hand-drawn artwork.
