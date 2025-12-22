CFTC And SEC Chairs Form Powerhouse Crypto Regulation Dream Team

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) White House Signals Progress on Digital Asset Regulation as Key Nominations Take Shape

The Biden administration is advancing its approach to crypto regulation following the confirmation of Michael Selig as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Industry insiders suggest that with Selig and SEC Chair Paul Atkins at the helm, the US is positioned for robust and clearer regulatory frameworks, amid ongoing efforts to formalize the market structure of digital assets.

On social media, notable investor and analyst David Sacks highlighted the significance of this development, stating that the US is at a pivotal moment. He described Selig and Atkins as forming a“dream team” to establish comprehensive guidelines, especially as Congress gears up to finalize the crypto market structure legislation. Sacks emphasized that current technological innovations, coupled with increasing retail participation, underscore the urgency for regulatory clarity.

Source: David Sacks

The proposed legislation, known as the Responsible Financial Innovation Act in the Senate, builds on the CLARITY Act passed by the House earlier this year. Currently under review, the bill aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, but has been temporarily delayed due to the congressional holiday break. The Senate Banking Committee is expected to hold a markup in early January, potentially paving the way for a floor vote.

Meanwhile, Selig's confirmation by the Senate, with a vote of 53 to 43, marks a significant step for the crypto industry. His appointment is anticipated to influence the future direction of the CFTC, which may assume greater authority over digital asset regulation from the SEC. It remains uncertain when Selig will officially succeed acting Chair Caroline Pham, who is reportedly joining crypto payments firm MoonPay. Despite inquiries from news outlets, no official comment has been received on Pham's departure.

What Changes Could the Market Structure Bill Bring?

The draft legislation suggests an increased role for the CFTC in overseeing digital assets, potentially positioning it as the primary regulator in the US. This represents a shift from current regulatory oversight, which has largely been under the SEC. While the bill has garnered bipartisan support, some critics-particularly among Republican senators-have voiced concerns over its implications for decentralized finance (DeFi), potentially slowing its passage.

As legislative discussions advance, industry observers remain attentive to how these developments will shape the future of crypto regulation in the United States. The move signals a strategic push toward regulatory clarity and a more defined infrastructure for digital assets moving forward.

