Datavault AI Secures Two New Patents For Tokenized Monetization

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: $DVLT) announced Monday the issuance of two pivotal U.S. patents, significantly expanding its intellectual property moat in the fields of blockchain driven content licensing and tokenized monetization. The new patents provide the technical framework for the company's mission to transform digital intellectual property into secure, liquid real-world assets (RWAs).

The first newly issued patent (derived from Application 17/710,740) covers a sophisticated system and method for monetizing digital content through blockchain-managed tokens. The technology features an automated identification layer that tracks content usage across global networks, verifies license compliance via smart contracts, and executes tamper-proof revenue sharing for creators and rights holders according to predefined terms.

The second patent (derived from Application 16/177,333) establishes a comprehensive content licensing platform that utilizes blockchain ledgers and secure identifiers. This infrastructure is designed to support a wide array of licensing types—including mechanical, performance, synchronization, and micro-licensing—while ensuring transparent royalty tracking and enforcement.

"The issuance of these patents represents a major milestone in our mission to empower creators and enterprises with trusted, scalable data and content monetization," stated Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "In an era where digital content represents trillions in untapped value, these technologies provide the automation needed to transform IP into high-value tokenized assets."

These advancements directly reinforce Datavault AI's existing core technologies, such as Sumerian® Crypto Anchors and DataValue AI agents. By combining quantum-resistant encryption with blockchain immutability, the company aims to enable fractional ownership and instant settlement for traditionally illiquid creative works.

The announcement comes as the global data monetization market is projected to exceed $7 billion in 2025. Joshua Paugh, Datavault's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, noted that the patents create "significant barriers to entry" for competitors while providing the foundational infrastructure for the company's forthcoming Information Data Exchange and specialized NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) marketplaces.