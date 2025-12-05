PM SHRI Row: Satheeshan Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Nexus Calls CM 'Bridge'

LoP alleges 'unholy nexus' between CPI(M) and BJP

Amid the ongoing controversy over the PM SHRI scheme, Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader VD Satheeshan on Friday alleged a "unholy nexus" between the ruling party in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI, he accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of constructing the bridge between CPI(M) and BJP. He also slammed Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas for acting as a "middleman" between the Centre and the LDF government in Kerala, with matters related to the PM SHRI scheme. "We have made allegations against CPI(M) and BJP, as they seem to have an unholy nexus. Without the Politburo and LDF knowing, they entered into an agreement with the central government. He was acting as a middleman. He (Pinarayi Vijayan) himself constructed the bridge," Satheeshan said.

Brittas embroiled in PM SHRI controversy

Brittas finds himself in hot water after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, credited the CPI(M) MP for narrowing the gap between the Kerala government and the centre in the signing of the PM SHRI MoU.

However, Brittas disputed Pradhan's claims while acknowledging his and Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty's meeting with Pradhan. He said they had met Pradhan on various occasions to seek funds for Kerala that had remained blocked.

The Kerala government was set to implement the PM SHRI scheme earlier, but withdrew after its ally, the CPI, raised strong objections. In November, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that PM SHRI was a priority of the BJP, not the left front

Satheeshan slams CM over separate allegations

Meanwhile, Satheeshan has dismissed the allegations of Congress extending support to its expelled Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been made an accused in a rape case, and launched a scathing attack against the Kerala CM, accusing him of protecting the "culprits" in his cabinet. "There are so many persons in his cabinet. Many women have made allegations against these persons. He has to take action. The Congress has taken action against the MLA. There are many associates of CM who are in jail. He doesn't take any action against them, instead protects the culprits," Satheesan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)