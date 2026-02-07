Congress-Raijor Dal Tie-Up: Assam CM To Address PC Today, Claim Wider Political Nexus Of Gaurav Gogoi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address a major press conference on Sunday to reveal what he described as a wider political nexus involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Biswa Sarma mounted a sharp political offensive against the reported understanding between the Congress and Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal ahead of the Assembly elections, asserting that the Opposition alliance has no prospects in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of newly constructed school buildings, earlier on Monday, Sarma said the proposed February 8 briefing would go beyond earlier allegations related to Gaurav Gogoi's alleged“Pakistan link” and would place before the public what he termed as the“entire network” associated with it. He claimed that the press conference would contain“important disclosures” with political ramifications.

Reacting to reports of a Congress–Raijor Dal tie-up, the Chief Minister said Opposition leaders were free to form governments“anywhere else,” but categorically ruled out their chances in Assam.

Taking a swipe at Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, Sarma remarked that the latter would not be able to form a government in Assam“even in 500 years.” He further alleged that Gaurav Gogoi was attempting to coordinate with Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in anticipation of a joint political counterattack following the Sunday's press conference.

According to the Chief Minister, these moves were aimed solely at shielding themselves from the impact of the BJP's forthcoming revelations. In a pointed message to the Opposition leadership, Sarma said this was the“appropriate time” for Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements, claiming that their political relevance would diminish after February 8.

“They should take whatever political advantage they can now, because after February 8, the situation will change,” he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks have further heightened political tensions in Assam, with the political discourse intensifying as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections.