Peru's Export Record Comes With A Message: China Is Now The Main Lever
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Peru is about to post the biggest export year in its modern history, and the headline number is easy to celebrate: roughly $85 billion by the end of 2025.
The more important story is what sits underneath it. Peru is winning in global markets, but it is also becoming more exposed to a single customer and a single set of commodities.
The surge has been broad-based. Mining exports hit $46.939 billion through October, up 23% year on year. Copper remains the anchor, and it climbed about 34% in 2025.
Prices were volatile as tariff threats hung over the“red metal,” but demand held up. Part of the support came from a steadier dollar and an easing tone in U.S.–China trade relations.
Another part is structural: copper is essential for power grids, renewable infrastructure, electric vehicles, and the hardware behind AI.
Agriculture added its own engine: $11.615 billion in agro-exports from January to October, up 21%. Blueberries rose 15%, cocoa products 34%, grapes 23.7%, mangoes 55%, avocados 13%, natural colorants 77%, olives 57%, quinoa 14%, and pomegranates 36%.
Fishing exports reached $4.116 billion (+25%), with pota up 255%, flying-fish roe up 23%, fishmeal up 13%, and shrimp up 16.9%.
Even smaller industrial segments advanced: textiles/apparel $1.439 billion (+7%), chemicals $1.587 billion (+5%), metallurgy $1.504 billion (+22%), and metal-mechanics $654 million (+7%).
Peru trade tilts toward China
Peruvian products reached 170 countries, but the balance of power is clear. China was the top destination at $25.941 billion (+27%), followed by the EU at $8.412 billion and the U.S. at $7.755 billion.
The“behind the story” twist is logistics. The COSCO-developed Chancay port near Lima is pulling trade flows toward the Pacific.
Reporting tied to official data indicates 62% of agro-exports to China moved through Chancay from January to September. A direct Guangzhou–Chancay service launched in 2025 aims to cut logistics costs by about 20%.
For 2026, the goal is $86 billion in exports, about 27% of GDP, alongside 26 trade agreements covering 61 preferential markets and ongoing talks with Thailand, El Salvador, Uruguay, India, and the UAE.
The opportunity is obvious. The vulnerability is, too: when one market becomes the main lever, politics and prices can move the whole economy.
Peru is heading for a record $85 billion in exports in 2025; January–October reached $71.881 billion, up 20% from 2024.
Mining dominates the boom at $46.939 billion (+23%), helped by copper's roughly 34% rise in 2025 despite tariff threats and trade-war noise.
A new Pacific logistics map is forming around the COSCO-built Chancay port and a direct Guangzhou route, promising about 20% lower shipping costs while concentrating risk.
