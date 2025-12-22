'This Is Encroachment Jihad': BJP MLA Parag Shah After Slapping Auto Driver Says..

BJP MLA Parag Shah sparked controversy after slapping an auto-rickshaw driver in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, claiming it was part of a protest against street 'encroachments' by hawkers, scooter riders, and autos blocking roads. 'Senior citizens can't go out, children fear crossing- this is a kind of jihad,' Shah said, alleging the driver sped recklessly from the wrong side despite warnings from passengers and workers.

