Putin Still Pushing For Ukraine, Former Soviet Territories: U.S. Intel

U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains committed to achieving his goals in the Ukraine conflict, aiming to control all of Ukraine and parts of former Soviet Europe.

Six sources familiar with the intelligence told Reuters that Putin continues to pursue territorial expansion, contradicting claims by U.S. negotiators and President Donald Trump that Russia seeks to end the war.

The assessment also rejects Putin's assertions that he does not pose a threat to Europe, aligning closely with European intelligence agencies and leaders who fear Russian ambitions.

Currently, Russia controls roughly 20 percent of Ukraine, including Luhansk, Donetsk, parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, and the Crimean Peninsula, all of which Putin claims as Russian territory.

U.S. intelligence sources say Trump pressured Kyiv to withdraw forces from a small part of Donetsk as part of a proposed peace agreement, a request strongly opposed by President Zelensky and Ukrainian citizens.

Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, member of the House Intelligence Committee, emphasized that U.S. intelligence consistently shows Putin seeking more territory, reinforcing European concerns over potential escalation toward the Baltics and Poland.

Analysts warn that unless diplomatic efforts are backed by credible deterrence, Russia's continued military operations and territorial ambitions may prolong the war and destabilize broader Eastern Europe.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram