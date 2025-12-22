Republic Day 2026: Security Grid Intensified In Srinagar

KO file photo Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Security forces on Monday carried out extensive search and inspection operations in areas surrounding Bakshi Stadium, the designated main venue for Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, as part of heightened security measures ahead of the national event, officials said.

Joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force conducted anti-sabotage checks, market sweeps and coordinated inspections across several parts of the city. The operation focused on densely populated and commercially significant areas close to the stadium, including Amirakadal and Maharaja Bazaar.

Officials said sniffer dogs, handheld metal detectors and other surveillance equipment were deployed to check residential units, commercial premises and storage spaces for any explosives, arms or ammunition. Fire exits, basements, godowns and narrow lanes were also scanned during the exercise.

A separate surprise search was conducted in Maharaja Bazaar and adjoining commercial lanes earlier in the day. Police teams verified identity cards of shopkeepers and pedestrians as part of routine security procedures. Officials said such checks are carried out periodically in crowded markets to ensure public safety during peak business hours.

Movement through inner lanes of the markets was regulated during the operation, though authorities said efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to traders and shoppers. Locals described the security presence as visible but orderly, with business activity largely unaffected.

In central Srinagar, police personnel assisted by CRPF teams also carried out coordinated vehicle checking at multiple intersections. Vehicles were stopped briefly for document verification, and drivers were sensitised about security protocols. Officials said the checks resulted in only minor and temporary delays.