Allied, First Majestic, Alamos At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Allied Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $33.65. No news stories available.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $23.99. First Majestic has agreed to sell its Del Toro Silver Mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold and Silver in a transaction valued at up to US$60 million.
Alamos Gold Inc. Class A (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $54.76. Alamos today announced that it has filed with, and received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange of, a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid permitting Alamos to purchase for cancellation up to 18,580,120 Class A Common Shares, representing 5% of the Company's public float of the Common Shares, outstanding as at December 10, 2025.
Silver X Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 90 cents. Silver X provided a management update and announce a senior leadership appointment intended to further strengthen the Company's corporate development and commercial capabilities.
Amex Exploration Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.14. Amex last week rose 0.3% on volume of 15,352,651 shares.
Apollo Silver Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.29. Monday, Apollo announced a non-brokered private placement offering of 5,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $5.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,000,000.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.28. Avino ranked fifth among the top 30 TSX stocks in 2025. At $8.45 per share, the year-to-date gain is a mouth-watering 570.6%.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Units AX) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.14. Late last week, Artis REIT and RFA Capital Holdings Inc. announced the receipt of final orders from the Manitoba Court of King's Bench and Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which RFA will acquire all of the outstanding units of Artis.
CAE Inc. Unlimited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.58. No news stories available.
Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.08. Chesapeake announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 69,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.84 per share for a five-year term expiring December 19, 2030.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.76. Collective has significantly expanded the Apollo system at its Guayabales Project in Colombia by up to 450m through the serendipitous discovery of a new Hanging Wall Vein Zone, with highlight intercepts including 61.30m at 1.78 grams per tonne gold equivalent and 130.40m at 1.15 grams per tonne gold equivalent.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.38. Dividend 15 Split last week declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.
DPM Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $44.16. Last week, DPM rose 3.6% on volume of 2,396,603 shares.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $73.82. Last week, Endeavour rose 1.5% on volume of 1,054,002 shares
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $84.91. Last week, Exchange Income declared eligible dividends totaling $0.23 per share for the month ended December 31, 2025 payable January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.
