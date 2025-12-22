One In Five Teens Worldwide Faces An Eating Disorder

BioTechUSA has successfully completed the pilot program “Together for Children's Health”, designed to raise awareness among adolescents about both mental and physical well-being, Azernews reports.

Over 160 schoolchildren participated in the initiative, which tackled issues such as eating disorders and self-esteem in an interactive and engaging way. Activities included quests, cooking classes, and theatrical performances, allowing students to learn while actively participating.

The program was informed by data from an international study conducted in 2023, which found that approximately 22% of children and adolescents exhibit signs of disordered eating. Globally, one in five teenagers struggles with an unhealthy relationship with food. Experts link these trends to the pressures of social media and widespread dissatisfaction with body image.

As part of the initiative, BioTechUSA donated around €50,000 to the Hungarian Mosoly Foundation to support art therapy programs for children facing weight-related challenges. The company has announced plans to continue and expand the program in 2026, aiming to reach even more young people and promote healthier lifestyles.

This initiative highlights the growing importance of addressing mental and physical health together, using creative and interactive methods to empower the next generation to take care of themselves.