Seacoast Press Recognized As“Top NH Book Publisher” By Foster's Daily Democrat Contributor

MENAFN - GetNews)



Seacoast Press named Top NH Book Publisher by Foster's Daily Democrat contributor Hilary Tetenbaum, citing its author-first model and national impact.

Seacoast Press, the Portsmouth-based hybrid publishing company serving authors nationwide, has been recognized as the“top NH book publisher” by Foster's Daily Democrat contributor Hilary Tetenbaum in a feature highlighting the company's growing national impact and author-first publishing model.

In her article, Tetenbaum spotlights Seacoast Press for its role in reshaping modern publishing by offering professional publishing services while allowing authors to retain full creative control and 100% of their royalties - a model she notes is changing the way authors approach publishing across the United States.

“Seacoast Press is changing book publishing for authors throughout the USA,” Tetenbaum wrote, emphasizing the company's commitment to transparency, collaboration, and long-term author success.

The article also highlights Seacoast Press's comprehensive approach, including professional editing, custom book design, global print and digital distribution, and strategic marketing support - all designed to help authors compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace without sacrificing ownership of their work.

According to Tetenbaum, Seacoast Press has distinguished itself by focusing on partnership rather than gatekeeping, positioning itself as a publishing resource for writers seeking both quality and autonomy.

Founder J.J. Hebert, a USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, said the recognition reflects the company's mission from day one.“Our goal has always been to empower authors with real publishing expertise while keeping them in control of their careers. Being recognized as the top book publisher in New Hampshire by Foster's Daily Democrat is a meaningful affirmation of that mission," he added.

The Foster's Daily Democrat feature adds to Seacoast Press's growing recognition as a leader in the hybrid publishing space, reinforcing its reputation for innovation, professionalism, and author advocacy.

About Seacoast Press

Seacoast Press is a New Hampshire–based hybrid publishing company founded by bestselling author J.J. Hebert. The company provides professional publishing, distribution, and marketing services to authors across all genres while allowing authors to retain full rights and royalties. Seacoast Press works with writers nationwide to help bring high-quality books to market with transparency and integrity.

For more information, visit .