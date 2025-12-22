403
Kuwait Information Minister Affirms Significance Of Reciprocal Visits With Bahrain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi
MANAMA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Monday affirmed significance of reciprocal visits by officials of Bahrain and Kuwait for boosting media cooperation and partnerships in various spheres.
Minister Al-Mutairi was speaking to KUNA at end of his official three-day visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in response to an invitation by the Bahraini Information Minister Dr. Ramzan Al-Noaimi.
He lauded the expanded mutual cooperation in all sectors, re-affirming that the Kuwaiti-Bahrain relations are exemplary, and thanked the leadership, government and people for the warm hospitality.
The Kuwaiti Information Minister confirmed that he had met during the visit with King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalia, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman Al-Khalifa, adding that there was affirmation during the meetings of solidity of the bilateral relations and mutual keenness on boosting these ties at diverse levels.
He added that his talks with the Bahraini information minister dealt with means of consolidating joint action in the media spheres and developing programs. Moreover, he indicated that he had visited the country's landmarks, lauding its cultural richness. (end)
