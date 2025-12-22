Geefi's (GEE) Tech Reports Massive Support From Industry As Presale Surpassed $1.6M Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a striking display of market momentum, GeeFi Tech LLC announced today that its token presale has surged past the $1.6 million mark in less than 30 days since its inception. This rapid accumulation of capital underscores the intense demand for the project's utility-driven approach to decentralized finance.









With over 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) already sold to early adopters, the project is moving at an accelerated pace to establish its comprehensive ecosystem before the public launch.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi attributes its swift fundraising success to a strategy that prioritizes tangible products over speculation. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently fully operational and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal access for all mobile users, the development team is actively building the iOS version of the application. This wallet serves as the secure gateway to a suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards, which bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world commerce.

Rapid Growth Signals Strong Investor Confidence

Raising over $1.6 million in under a month is a significant indicator of the crypto community's confidence in GeeFi's vision and execution capabilities. This milestone validates the project's roadmap and highlights a clear market appetite for platforms that simplify the user experience while maintaining the security of decentralization. The speed of the presale suggests that investors are eager to secure their positions early, recognizing the potential value of the GEE token as the ecosystem expands its feature set and user base.





Strengthening Value for the Community

The influx of capital allows GeeFi to double down on initiatives that directly benefit its supporters. Token holders are incentivized through a robust staking program that offers an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, providing a substantial passive income stream for those committed to the network's long-term security. Additionally, the project's referral program continues to drive organic growth by offering a 5% bonus for every new participant introduced to the ecosystem. These mechanisms ensure that the community remains at the heart of the project's success.

Conclusion: Setting the Pace for DeFi Innovation

Achieving this fundraising target in such a short timeframe sets a high standard for GeeFi's future endeavors. As the project moves forward, the focus remains on delivering the remaining components of its ecosystem, including the highly anticipated iOS wallet and decentralized exchange. With a solid financial foundation and a rapidly growing community of over 26 million token holders, GeeFi is well-positioned to become a dominant force in the decentralized finance landscape.

