Critically Endangered 'Camel Bird' Returns To Saudi Arabia After Almost 100 Years

The 'camel bird' has made its return to Saudi Arabia's royal reserve after almost 100 years. The Kingdom's Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve reintroduced the critically endangered red-necked ostrich, known in ancient times as the 'camel bird', as a biological replacement for the extinct Arabian (Syrian) ostrich.

Currently, wild red-necked ostriches are listed as critically endangered, with fewer than 1,000 left in the world, scattered across Africa's Sahel region. Well-known for their speed, feathers, and flamboyant mating displays, ostriches are essential ecosystem engineers, playing a significant role in seed dispersal, insect control, and maintaining healthy rangeland habitats for other species.

Recommended For You

Meanwhile, the Arabian ostrich (Struthio camelus syriacus) was once widespread across the deserts of Arabia but was driven to extinction in the early 20th century due to overhunting and habitat loss.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Historically, the Arabian ostrich ranged across the deserts of the Middle East. They were revered in Arabic poetry for their speed and strength. Evidence of their former presence can still be found throughout the modern-day reserve, where sandstone petroglyphs depict ostrich herds and hunting scenes.

The red-necked ostrich (Struthio camelus camelus), also known as the North African or Barbary ostrich, the closest remaining genetic relative of the Arabian ostrich, has been selected for reintroduction based on its biological similarity and ability to survive in arid desert environments.

The ostrich is the 12th of 23 historically occurring species being reintroduced as part of the reserve's long-term ecosystem restoration strategy. The 12 reintroduced species include the Arabian oryx, Persian onager, sand gazelle, and mountain gazelle.

The reintroduction is part of the reserve's ongoing partnership with the National Centre for Wildlife and fellow royal reserves, supporting the commitments of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative to enhance biodiversity, restore desert ecosystems, and protect 30 per cent of the Kingdom's land and sea by 2030.

One of eight royal reserves, the 24,500 km sq reserve stretches from the lava plains of the Harrats to the deep Red Sea in the west, connecting NEOM, Red Sea Global, and AlUla. It is home to PIF's Wadi Al Disah project and Red Sea Global's Destination AMAALA.

The reserve encompasses 15 distinct ecosystems. At just 1 per cent of the Kingdom's terrestrial area and 1.8 per cent of its marine area, it boasts over 50 per cent of the Kingdom's species, making it one of the most biodiverse protected areas in the Middle East.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve is one of eight royal reserves established by royal decree and overseen by the Royal Reserves Council chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.