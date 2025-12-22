Dubai Police Answers More Than 39,000 Calls In 2 Days Amid Unstable Weather Conditions

Dubai Police recorded a surge in public enquiries during the recent spell of unstable weather, responding to 39,299 calls over Thursday and Friday.

As heavy rain and strong winds swept across the UAE on December 18 and 19, authorities worked round the clock to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions.

Emergency services received 32,391 calls via 999 and 6,908 calls through 901, the non-emergency helpline.

In addition, the call centre handled 427 emails and 1,690 live chat requests via the Dubai Police website, providing residents with timely support and guidance.

Dubai Police commended the dedication of teams at the Command-and-Control Centre and the 901 Contact Centre for their swift and professional response throughout the adverse weather.

In Sharjah, the municipality reported a similar surge in activity, responding to 522 reports of waterlogging and seven cases of fallen trees. The 993 call centre operated at full capacity, with dedicated lines set up to coordinate directly with Sharjah Police and on-ground teams for faster response.

Amid the unstable weather, the authority's call centre also allocated a dedicated number to receive reports from Sharjah Police for water pooling. Another line was also allocated for direct communication with teams on the field, to enhance response speed and efficiency.

Across the country, amid the rainfall, authorities issued safety alerts and guidelines, urged residents to stay home until absolutely necessary, and worked to direct traffic.