Bitgw Appears On The Nasdaq Marketsite Screen In Times Square, Marking A New Step In Global Brand Exposure

BitGW, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has recently appeared on the Nasdaq MarketSite screen in Times Square, New York, marking a new step in its global brand exposure and international development.







Located in the heart of Times Square, the Nasdaq MarketSite is one of the most recognizable digital displays in the global financial market. It serves as a symbolic platform representing innovation, capital markets, and international business connectivity. BitGW's appearance reflects its continued efforts to strengthen brand visibility on a global scale.

Guided by its core brand philosophy - GLOBAL · SIMPLE · SEAMLESS - BitGW focuses on building a digital asset trading platform designed to better serve users worldwide.

GLOBAL: BitGW continues to expand its international presence, aiming to support users across multiple regions through diversified market access.

SIMPLE: The platform emphasizes intuitive product design and streamlined user experiences, making digital asset trading more accessible.

SEAMLESS: Through ongoing technical optimization, BitGW seeks to provide smooth and efficient trading experiences across its products and services.

In addition to its digital growth strategy, BitGW plans to further expand its offline brand outreach and educational initiatives. The company intends to increase its presence across various physical channels, including public transportation advertising, bus displays, and outdoor billboards, with the goal of improving public awareness and understanding of digital assets and cryptocurrency-related technologies.

A BitGW spokesperson stated:



“Appearing on the Nasdaq MarketSite screen represents an important milestone in BitGW's global brand development. 'GLOBAL · SIMPLE · SEAMLESS' is not only our brand message, but also a guiding principle behind how we build products and engage with users around the world.”

Looking ahead, BitGW will continue to enhance its global market presence, improve platform capabilities, and support the long-term development of the digital asset industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at