GPPC Appoints Nasser Ali As Head Of PR & Communications

2025-12-22 02:14:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Publishing and Printing Company, publisher of Arrayah and Gulf Times, has announced the appointment of Nasser Ali as Head of Public Relations and Communications as part of its strategic plan to enhance the corporate communications system and to develop the company's media and community presence. This appointment comes in recognition of Nasser Ali's extensive professional experience and high level of competence in the field of public relations.

In the meantime, he is expected to play an active role in supporting the company's image, strengthening its relationships with various stakeholders, and consolidating communication channels with the public and the means of media. Accordingly, the executive management of the company has expressed its confidence that this step will contribute to achieving greater institutional excellence, wishing him every success in his new role.

