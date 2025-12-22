GPPC Appoints Nasser Ali As Head Of PR & Communications
In the meantime, he is expected to play an active role in supporting the company's image, strengthening its relationships with various stakeholders, and consolidating communication channels with the public and the means of media. Accordingly, the executive management of the company has expressed its confidence that this step will contribute to achieving greater institutional excellence, wishing him every success in his new role.Gulf Times Nasser Ali corporate communications media
