USD/CHF Forecast 22/12: Sit On Support Against CHF (Chart)
- The U.S. dollar is consolidating near long-term support against the Swiss franc, with the Swiss National Bank likely defending key levels. The environment favors patient dip buying, range trading, and collecting daily carry while momentum remains muted.
And while I don't necessarily think that we're in a major risk-on type of environment, I do like the US dollar, and you do get paid to hold this currency pair to the long side. With this, I think this is a nice accumulation pattern. I've been doing this most of the year, where I've been buying dips, hanging on to them, selling them when it rallies so that I get both the swap and the nominal gain. Let it fall a bit and then do it again.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnd that's really what I'm doing here. The only catch is that you have to be able to be very patient. Sometimes it goes sideways and goes nowhere for a week or two. Again, though, you get paid at the end of every day. And that does add up over the months. It's been a substantial return for me this year. Not the bulk of my return, but it is almost like getting a free trade or two working out in your favor over the course of the last six months.I'll continue to buy dips. If we break down below 0.78, then I think the Swiss National Bank will lose its sense of humor. If we could break above the 0.8150 level, then that would be a scenario where I would hold the US dollar. Right now, though, I don't think we have momentum. I just think we bounce around in this 200 pip range we've been in for what seems like a lifetime.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
