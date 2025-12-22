Brazil Hands Over The Mercosur Presidency To Paraguay - Panama Is A Recent Member -
One of these agreements, with the European Union, is expected to be signed next January in Paraguay, after the Europeans postponed the signing, which had been scheduled for Saturday, due to internal disagreements. Peña also hopes to promote concrete regional integration projects, especially a waterway and a road integration corridor that will connect Brazil to the Pacific Ocean. The presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Argentina, Javier Milei; Paraguay, Santiago Peña; Uruguay, Yamandú Orsi; and Panama, José Raúl Mulino, as an associated country.
