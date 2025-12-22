Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI)

Edison Investment Research Limited

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI) is once more under fire from US hedge fund Saba Capital Management. On 3 December 2025, EWI received a requisition notice from Saba seeking to remove all of EWI's six independent non-executive directors and replace them with three US-based Saba-nominated individuals. EWI's board strongly urges shareholders to vote against the proposal. It believes that Saba is trying to take control of EWI for the second time, having been voted down in February 2025, in a move that would favour Saba over EWI's existing shareholders. Saba has not stated its intentions, beyond replacing the board, and has failed to engage with EWI. Details of how to vote will be available in an upcoming circular.

