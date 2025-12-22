Dot Onboards Over 1,000 Institutions On Digital Intelligence Platform To Curb Cyber Fraud

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has onboarded more than 1,000 banks, Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), payment system operators and financial institutions on its Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to strengthen information sharing and prevent misuse of telecom resources in cyber frauds.

The large-scale adoption of the platform has been enabled through active support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

According to DoT, the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), launched on 22 May 2025, has helped prevent cyber fraud-related financial losses of around Rs 660 crore within just six months of its rollout.

Banks and financial institutions have used FRI inputs available on DIP to flag, decline or issue alerts on suspicious transactions, thereby averting potential losses across the banking and digital payments ecosystem.

DoT has also conducted 16 knowledge-sharing sessions so far to support effective implementation of the framework.

FRI is a risk-based metric that categorises mobile numbers as having medium, high or very high risk of involvement in financial fraud, based on inputs from multiple sources including the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), DoT's Chakshu platform, banks, financial institutions and telecom service providers.

The indicator enables regulated entities such as banks, NBFCs and UPI service providers to introduce additional customer protection measures in real time.

DoT highlighted the growing role of citizen participation, or Jan Bhagidari, in combating cyber fraud through the Sanchar Saathi platform, which allows users to report suspected fraud communications, fraudulent connections and lost or stolen mobile handsets.

Inputs received from citizens through Sanchar Saathi have contributed significantly to strengthening the FRI framework by helping authorities identify fraud patterns, block offending numbers and disable fake connections.

The Department urged citizens to actively use the Sanchar Saathi web portal and mobile application to report suspected fraud and access citizen-centric services.

DoT reiterated its commitment to building a secure digital payments ecosystem through inter-agency coordination, intelligence-led interventions and continued collaboration with regulators, financial institutions and citizens.

Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), developed by DoT, currently connects over 1,050 organisations, including central security agencies, State and UT police forces, I4C, banks, financial institutions, telecom service providers and other government bodies, to facilitate secure information exchange aimed at preventing telecom-enabled cyber fraud.

(KNN Bureau)

