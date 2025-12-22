Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Optel Limited Partners With Safran To Manufacture High-Precision Defence Systems In India

2025-12-22 02:08:26
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 22 (KNN) India Optel Limited (IOL), a Mini Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has signed a collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense for the transfer of production of two high-precision, combat-proven defence systems, enabling their manufacture in India.

The systems include the SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, used across artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars, and the CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight for artillery guns and anti-drone applications.

The agreement was signed by IOL Chairman and Managing Director Tushar Tripathi and Alexandre Ziegler, Head of the Defence Global Business Unit at Safran Electronics & Defense, in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar in New Delhi on December 22, 2025.

Building on a memorandum of understanding signed in January 2024, the collaboration formalises the commitment of both entities to manufacture and support these systems domestically.

Under the arrangement, IOL will undertake manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality assurance and full life-cycle support to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Army.

The partnership combines IOL's manufacturing capabilities in India with Safran's expertise in inertial navigation and fire-control technologies, and is expected to contribute to strengthening India's defence production ecosystem and enhancing the operational readiness of land-based defence systems.

