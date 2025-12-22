Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Platinum Climbs To Highest Level In 17 Years As Supply Tightens


2025-12-22 02:04:17
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum continued its steep rally and climbed to its highest price level in 17 years amid tightening supply and trading activity on a newly launched futures contract in China. Since last Thursday, spot contracts for the metal have climbed about 2% on a daily basis and on Wednesday, they appreciated by 1.9%.

There is a lot happening that is reshaping the market, and major platinum producers like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) will be keeping their eyes on these shifts so that they take...

