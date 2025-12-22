Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Opens Research Access To PDAOAI Evidence Interrogation Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) announced it has opened research access to PDAOAI, its proprietary evidence interrogation platform designed to extract biologically meaningful signals from large and complex biomedical datasets without training bespoke large language models on proprietary data. The company is also providing researchers access to a comprehensive TGF beta literature corpus comprising more than 125,000 PubMed abstracts through a dedicated Discord research channel, with the platform developed alongside Oncotelics clinical and preclinical programs to enhance the speed, depth, and efficiency of discovery across its pipeline.

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG”) through OT-101 through its 45% joint venture, GMP Bio, melanoma (through CA4P) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sapu, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our 2024 Annual Report on form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025.

