Defensenewsbreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Completes First Live Defendair Demonstration In Europe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO), announced the successful completion of its first live DefendAir counter unmanned aerial system demonstration on European soil following a recently signed distribution agreement with a Western European distributor. The demonstration, attended by approximately 40 senior military officers from multiple NATO member states, showcased DefendAir's operational capabilities in neutralizing simulated hostile drones in real world scenarios relevant to battlefield and critical infrastructure protection, highlighting rapid deployment, precision targeting, and effective performance in complex environments as ParaZero advances its strategic expansion across NATO aligned markets.

To view the full press release, visit

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

For more information, visit

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from DefenseWireNews, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the DefenseWireNews website applicable to all content provided by DWN, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

DefenseWireNews

Austin, TX



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

DefenseWireNews is powered by IBN