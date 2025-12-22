Investornewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) Introduces Updates To Simplify Gesture-Based Interaction Across Smart Glasses

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) announced two updates aimed at simplifying and standardizing gesture-based interaction across the smart-glasses ecosystem, including customized presets and expanded compatibility of the Mudra Link application on select smart-glasses models. The updates are designed to reduce onboarding friction, shorten setup time, and deliver a consistent cross-brand user experience by enabling immediate usability, streamlined onboarding directly on the glasses, and familiar gesture controls across supported devices, reinforcing Mudra's role as a unified and interoperable input layer for augmented and extended reality platforms.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

