Investornewsbreaks Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Appoints Jack E. Stover To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ) announced the appointment of Jack E. Stover to its Board of Directors, where he will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee, as Dr. Magda Marquet steps down from the Audit Committee. Mr. Stover brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across public and private life sciences companies, with a background spanning drug development, diagnostics, specialty pharmaceuticals, and capital formation, and is expected to contribute operational, financial, and strategic expertise as TransCode advances its RNA and immuno-oncology pipeline for the treatment of high-risk and advanced cancers.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The Company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

