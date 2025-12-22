Lower House Speaker: Women Key Partners In Development, Modernization Process

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 22 (Petra) – The Lower House's Committee on Women and Family Affairs, chaired by MP Falhia Al-Khudair, met on Monday to review its work plan for the next period.In remarks at the session, Speaker Mazen Qadi noted that His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attached special importance to Jordanian women for their role as key partners in the national development and modernization scheme.The royal directives constitute the framework of the House's efforts to empower women and enhance their presence in public life, particularly in parliamentary work and decision-making positions, in line with the aspirations of the Jordanian state and its comprehensive modernization efforts, he told the lawmakers.Qadi stressed the need to highlight the committee's role through its effective engagement with national issues concerning Jordanian women and families.Family stability, he pointed out, is a national priority, requiring the integration of legislative and executive roles.For her part, Al-Khudair said the committee plays a robust role in enhancing women's participation in public and parliamentary work by contributing to legislation and oversight, advocating for societal issues, and empowering Jordanian women in various fields.The family is the foundation of society and the state and its stability is the primary incubator of national values??and raising generations that are capable of continuing the process of building and development across all sectors, she said.Al-Khudair reviewed the committee's work plan for Parliament's second ordinary session, which includes reviewing legislation and improving public policies related to women and families, launching initiatives with an impact on women that contribute to improving their social and economic conditions, developing their capacities, enhancing their political participation, and empowering them economically, as well as boosting family protection in all aspects.