FIFA, Qatar Stars League And Qatar Football Association Renew Partnership Aimed At Developing Domestic Football

As part of its efforts to make football truly global and enable more clubs, leagues and players from all around the world to compete at the highest level, FIFA has renewed its partnership with the Qatar Stars League (QSL) and the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jassim bin Rashid al-Buainain, President of the QSL and QFA, to continue their drive to raise standards of professional club management and administration across all first- and second-division clubs in the QSL.

Infantino said:“I was delighted to sign a renewed Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Stars League and the Qatar Football Association, further strengthening a strategic partnership that continues to raise professional standards in club football. My sincere thanks to Jassim bin Rashid al-Buainain and his teams for their outstanding support, organisation and hosting of major FIFA events this year, including the FIFA Arab Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and, most recently, the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.”The FIFA President continued:“Through education programmes, knowledge exchange and enhanced support for player well-being, we are working together to help talented individuals and ambitious clubs thrive in a more competitive and sustainable global football ecosystem.”

Qatar's leadership in hosting major tournaments and its commitment to innovation continue to make it a key contributor to the golden new era of global club football. Al-Buainain said:“We are pleased with the extension of the agreement between FIFA and the Qatar Stars League, as it represents an important step that reflects the strength of cooperation between both sides. This partnership covers several areas, including the strategic development of football across its technical and administrative aspects, as well as leveraging the region's passion for the game to promote peace and highlight the noble values of football worldwide.”

The next stage of the collaboration between FIFA, the QFA and the QSL will focus on the Educational Programmes Project. Through this agreement, FIFA will provide bespoke support in a wide range of fields, including exchange and educational programmes for club managers and agents, as well as mental health and overall well-being support systems for players. These will focus not only on theoretical aspects, but also on their application from a practical perspective.

The signing, which extends an MoU first signed in 2022, took place on Qatar National Day at the Lusail Stadium ahead of the final of the FIFA Arab Cup between Jordan and Morocco. It also marked three years to the day since Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title after their enthralling win over France in the final of the 2022 tournament at the same venue.

The QFA has consistently driven the growth and popularity of football in the region, from the establishment of the QSL to the successful hosting of major tournaments, including the 2011 and 2023 editions of the AFC Asian Cup and the FIFA World Cup 2022. As well as hosting the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, Qatar also hosted the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup in November 2025 with 48 teams, and it will also stage the next four editions of the annual tournament.

FIFA QSL QFA