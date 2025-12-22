Mancini Urges Focus As Sadd Face Shabab In Crucial Clash

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Sadd will be fighting to keep their AFC Champions League Elite hopes alive when they host Shabab Al Ahli on Tuesday, with the Qatari side languishing on just two points from five matches. Victory for the UAE club would confirm their place in the round of 16.

Roberto Mancini's first continental outing as Al Sadd coach ended in a 3-1 defeat to fellow Emirati side Al Wahda, and the Italian will be demanding a far more resilient performance from his players at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The two sides meet for the first time since 2014, with Al Sadd winless in the competition this season and having lost their last three matches in all competitions.

Ahead of the encounter, Mancini stressed the importance of the fixture to Sadd's qualification hopes.“We have a very important match ahead of us against a strong opponent. We will play to win so that we can climb the league standings,” Mancini said.“We are suffering from a shortage of players due to some joining their national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as injuries. Their absence will certainly have an impact, but despite that we are ready for the match.”

The former Italy coach acknowledged the challenge posed by Shabab Al Ahli but underlined his side's determination to remain in contention.“We know our position in the standings and we must do our best to maintain our hopes in the competition,” he said.“We will approach the match with the ambition to win, even though the task is difficult against a strong competitor with many distinguished players. This requires us to play with great focus.”

In contrast, Shabab Al Ahli arrive in Doha in confident mood, having claimed three wins from five matches. Two more victories would see the Dubai club equal their best-ever run in continental competition, and with Al Sadd struggling for consistency, they will be confident of securing qualification.

Shabab Al Ahli head coach Paulo Sousa praised his opponents while stressing the need for focus.“We will face a tough competitor and a team that has dominated Qatari football titles in recent years, with many good players,” said the Portuguese coach.“They are organised in all lines, and I am also happy to face Roberto Mancini, who is a capable coach with great experience.”

Sousa added:“We want to continue delivering good performances and maintain our balanced progress in the standings. This match represents Al Sadd's last chance to keep their qualification hopes alive, which means they will have a strong desire to win, and that requires us to remain fully focused.”

