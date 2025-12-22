Tapestry, Inc. Releases FY2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, Sharing Progress Across Fabric Of Change Framework, People, Planet, Products And Communities

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, December 19, 2025 /3BL/ - Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), the parent company of Coach and kate spade new york, today announced the publication of its FY2025 Corporate Responsibility report. The report outlines the company's progress toward building a more resilient business by embedding responsible practices across its brands and global operations.

The report highlights the company's work across four pillars: Create Products with Care, Sustain the Planet, Uplift Our Communities and the Power of Our People. It also marks the introduction of Tapestry's 2030 goals, the next chapter in the company's journey toward responsible business.

"I'm proud of the work Tapestry is doing to build an even more resilient, agile and purpose-led business," said Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO, Tapestry. "Our people are brand-builders and innovators, and they are fueling our progress toward a better-made future."

Key highlights from FY2025 include:



Tapestry made significant strides in scaling the use of environmentally preferred materials across our products using a holistic sourcing approach and leveraging new technology to deepen our understanding of sustainability challenges across our value chain. In FY2025, the company reached 96% raw material mapping, meeting Tapestry's traceability goal.

Recognizing that climate change is a complex issue that impacts water, biodiversity and social equity, Tapestry continued to advance efforts to drive resilience and innovation. The company is proud to report that it achieved 100% renewable electricity across Tapestry-operated stores, offices and fulfillment centers.

As a purpose-driven company, Tapestry continued to deepen its commitment to uplifting the communities where the company and its people live, work and make our products. In FY2025, employees contributed 53,000+ volunteer hours, bringing Tapestry to more than 303,000 hours toward its 2030 goal of 500,000 hours. At Tapestry, people are at the heart of the business. In FY2025, Tapestry continued to focus on building a culture where employees feel connected, supported and empowered to contribute their authentic perspectives. Employees fuel the creativity and innovation that define Tapestry and its brands, making culture an accelerator for business success. In FY2025, Tapestry employees engaged in over 2600 hours of learning on LinkedIn, demonstrating a passion for continuous growth and skill-building.

“Our efforts in corporate responsibility are grounded in data and aligned with the industry's best practices. Stakeholder expectations remain high,” said Logan Duran, Global Head of ESG and Sustainability.“ We're working to meet these expectations with decisions that reflect where our consumer is headed and what tomorrow demands. This work is how we stay relevant, responsible and ready for what's next. We're not perfect, but we're committed.”

Building on Progress

Building on a solid foundation, Tapestry has set new 2030 goals that extend beyond the company's owned operations. These include carbon reduction strategies, supporting supply chain partners in procuring renewable energy, advancing circularity through materials and innovative business models, evolving our employee engagement strategy and deepening our commitment to supporting workers across the supply chain. Read more about our goals in the FY2025 report.

Tapestry is also focused on maintaining its commitment to multi-year, material investments to strengthen global leather supply chains. The company has developed a comprehensive approach that weaves together long-standing supplier relationships, credible third-party verification systems, technology-driven traceability solutions and deep partnerships with leading environmental organizations including the World Wildlife Fund, Textile Exchange, Leather Working Group and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. This strategy is guided by a clear vision: ensuring that the leather used in the company's products contributes to thriving ecosystems and communities while building a more transparent and resilient fashion industry for the future.

About the FY2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

The report provides an overview of Tapestry's corporate responsibility strategy and progress during FY2025 (June 30, 2024 – June 28, 2025). It is aligned with leading global reporting frameworks, including GRI, SASB and TCFD.

The full report is available at: .

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands unites the magic of Coach and kate spade new york. Together, we stretch what's possible – advancing brands further than they could go alone, expanding their reach to new geographies and generations. Inspired by our consumers, we create experiences and products that build lasting brand love and elevate everyday life. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit .

###

Contacts

Tapestry, Inc.

Media:

Jackie Albano

Senior Director, External Communications

646/656-9645

...