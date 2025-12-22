Keeping Communities Connected When It Matters Most

MENAFN - 3BL) Storms, fires and floods hit communities every year. When they do, staying connected becomes a lifeline. In just the first half of 2025, the U.S. saw 14 separate billion-dollar disasters - with several more since.

At T-Mobile, keeping people connected in those moments is a responsibility we take personally. Our engineers and emergency teams work around the clock to prepare, innovate and restore service so people can call 911, reach loved ones and receive emergency alerts, including satellite-to-mobile messaging. T-Mobile For Business introduced solutions like T-Priority for first responders and SuperMobile for customers like FOX Weather and CNN to inform communities in real time.

As CNET recently noted, our commitment to public safety has never been stronger, and it guides everything we do.

A Year of Relentless Weather - and Relentless Response

This year brought one major event after another: Winter Storms Blair and Cora, devastating Texas floods, severe Midwest storms, fast-moving California wildfires and, most recently, the terrible floods here in Washington state. Each one put pressure on our network and our teams. And each time, T-Mobile responded quickly and confidently.

We deployed mobile cell sites, generators and drones, while T-Priority gave first responders on our network a dedicated 5G network slice so their calls and data got the highest priority even under the heaviest congestion. In California, where wildfires continue to intensify, T-Satellite with Starlink proved to be essential. When towers were damaged or commercial power failed, we turned on T-Satellite, ahead of launch, so people with compatible phones could still text 911 and loved ones, showing how vital satellite connectivity has become.

The Technology Behind the Response

Strong disaster response doesn't happen only in the moment. It comes from years of innovation and investment, and from teams who are constantly improving how we support customers and first responders.

Our Self-Organizing Network (SON), powered by advanced AI and automation, continuously monitors and adjusts the network. If a tower goes down, the SON can tilt antennas, reroute traffic and fill temporary coverage gaps so the maximum amount of customers remain connected. During this year's weather events, it made nearly 5 million network adjustments that kept families and public safety agencies connected.

T-Priority, running on our nationwide 5G Standalone core, gives first responders on our network our highest level of network priority with up to five times the resources of typical users. Agencies like the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department used it during this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix to keep their communications strong and fans safe.

And when traditional coverage is impacted during severe events, T-Satellite is a game-changer. It has already supported more than a million messages during disasters, including the Texas floods, Los Angeles fires and Hurricanes Helene and Milton. In November, we added T-Mobile Text to 911 via satellite at no extra cost for anyone who signs up with a compatible device, regardless of their primary wireless provider. It's another step toward making lifesaving communication universal. And as the first-ever satellite-to-cell network to enable authorities to broadcast Wireless Emergency Alerts, we are giving first responders new tools to reach and protect more people, regardless of their wireless provider.

Preparing All Year, Not Just During Crisis

As I mentioned to CNET, our goal is to make sure the network never goes down because if it does, we are letting someone down. With that in mind, our dedication and fast response starts long before a storm appears on radar. This year, we expanded our drone fleet by 50%, adding heavy-lift, search-and-rescue and tethered drones. They map damage, locate people with thermal imaging and LiDAR, deliver gear and even broadcast temporary Standalone 5G across a 2-mile radius. These drones supported Texas Parks & Wildlife during flooding and assisted law enforcement in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

Committed to What Comes Next

T-Mobile's commitment to the communities we serve is unwavering. We'll keep strengthening our systems, expanding our network and pushing the boundaries of innovation so people can stay connected when it matters most.

I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made and even more excited about what comes next.