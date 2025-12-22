Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian President Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments With High-Level Turkish Delegation


2025-12-22 02:01:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa met on Monday with a high-level Turkish delegation visiting Damascus, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Syrian president exchanged views on the latest regional developments with the Turkish delegation which comprised Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Defense Minister Yasar Guler; and Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalin.

The Peninsula

