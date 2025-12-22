Suspect Arrested With 40 Kalashnikovs In Nimroz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested a person with 40 Kalashnikov rifles and prevented the smuggling of 57 kilograms of opium and 176 cartons of medicines in northwestern Nimroz province, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Monday.

In a statement, the MoI said the suspect was arrested in Nimroz and would be handed over to judicial and legal authorities after initial investigations.

The statement added that Nimroz police, during searches along the Helmand–Zaranj highway, arrested another person who was attempting to smuggle 57 kilograms of opium from Helmand to Nimroz.

It said that security forces also detained a separate individual in connection with the smuggling of 176 cartons of human medicines.

ks/sa