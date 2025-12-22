Drivendata Joins U.S. Department Of Energy's Genesis Mission To Advance AI For Science And The Public Good

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DrivenData, a social enterprise that brings data science and AI to mission-driven organizations, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy to support the Genesis Mission, a landmark initiative to accelerate American leadership in artificial intelligence and transform the nation's science and technology ecosystem.

Isaac Slavitt, Co-founder of DrivenData, attended a White House event on December 18, 2025 where Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Genesis Mission Director Dr. Darío Gil convened the 24 organizations partnering on this effort.

The Genesis Mission will create an integrated American Science and Security Platform connecting the nation's supercomputers, scientific datasets, and AI capabilities. The initiative aims to double American R&D productivity within a decade while addressing critical challenges in energy, national security, and scientific discovery.

DrivenData brings a strong track record in federal open innovation, most recently as one of 25 awardees on NASA's Open Innovation Services (NOIS3) contract and for the past five years on the preceding NOIS2 vehicle. For over a decade, the organization has run AI/ML challenges that tap a global community of solvers to tackle complex problems for the public good, from predicting disease outbreaks to monitoring wildlife populations to improving climate models.

"We've spent over a decade proving that open innovation, open science, and open source can tackle huge problems," said Isaac Slavitt, Co-founder of DrivenData. "The Genesis Mission is an ambitious, public-interest effort that we are thrilled to support. We're excited to bring to this everything we've learned about scientific dataset design, AI/ML innovation and modernization, and what it takes to turn research into working tools."

DrivenData has worked with more than 80 mission-driven organizations and agencies across 150+ projects. In their work on challenges, they have awarded over $4.8 million in prizes through competitions that have advanced everything from early Alzheimer's detection to satellite-based monitoring of harmful algal blooms. The organization also maintains popular open source projects, including Cookiecutter Data Science, used by data teams worldwide to structure reproducible research.