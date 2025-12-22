Geefi's (GEE) Phase 3 Sees Rapid Sell-Out, 10% Of Token Allocation Sold In Just Two Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor demand for the GeeFi ecosystem shows no signs of slowing down, as the project today confirmed that 10% of the Phase 3 token allocation was purchased within the first 48 hours of the round opening. This accelerated sales velocity underscores the market's growing confidence in the platform's vision and its ability to execute on its roadmap.









The project's total fundraising has now comfortably surpassed $1.6 million, with more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) sold to early supporters who are eager to secure their position in the growing ecosystem.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

A key driver of this rapid adoption is GeeFi's strategy of prioritizing tangible utility over speculation. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is fully operational and available for download on Android devices. To ensure that the platform is accessible to the widest possible audience, the team is actively developing an iOS version of the application. The wallet serves as the central hub for a suite of financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards, designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.

Accelerating Momentum and Market Demand

The fact that 10% of the entire Phase 3 supply was absorbed in just two days signals a significant increase in urgency among investors. This milestone reflects a broader market trend where participants are seeking out projects with working products and transparent development schedules. The swift uptake validates the project's strategic direction and indicates that the window of opportunity to acquire GEE tokens at Phase 3 prices may close faster than originally anticipated.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi continues to align its success with the prosperity of its user base through robust incentive structures. The platform's staking program is a major draw, offering an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55% for users who lock their tokens, thereby securing the network and earning passive income. Furthermore, the 5% referral bonus program encourages community-led growth, rewarding existing members for introducing new participants to the ecosystem. These initiatives foster a loyal and engaged community that is directly invested in the platform's long-term viability.

Conclusion: Moving Fast Toward Future Goals

With 10% of the current phase already sold out in record time, GeeFi is demonstrating the kind of momentum that often precedes a successful public launch. The project's ability to raise over $1.6 million and distribute 26 million tokens serves as a strong foundation for future growth. As the team pushes forward with the development of the iOS wallet and other key features, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver a secure, comprehensive, and rewarding decentralized financial experience to users globally.

