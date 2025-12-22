Deadline Alert: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the“Company”) (NYSE: INSP ) common stock between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

What Happened?

On August 4, 2025, Inspire disclosed that the launch of its new sleep apnea device, the Inspire V, was facing an“elongated timeframe” due to several issues, including“many centers [not completing] the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V,”“software updates for claims submissions and processing” not taking effect until early July, and excess inventory causing poor demand. Further, the Company reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, from $2.20 to $2.30 per share to $0.40 to $0.50 per share.

On this news, Inspire's stock price fell $42.04, or 32.4%, to close at $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; (2) Inspire failed to complete training and onboarding for“many” of its treatment center customers; failed to set up basic IT systems, including a customer approval process; failed to ensure that critical insurer claims software was properly updated to facilitate claims processing and payment; and failed to ensure that Medicare reimbursement was in place at the time of the launch; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 5, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

